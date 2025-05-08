AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
May 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-08

Stocks shed 4.1pc post-Pahalgam attack

Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has lost 4.1 percent over the past nine sessions since April 23, amid rising uncertainty over a possible attack from India

According to Topline Research, while the recent Pahalgam attack has weighed heavily on investor sentiment at the Pakistan Stock, the market has historically not seen sharp declines during similar incidents in the past

The tension between Indo Pak further escalated in the night/morning of May 06/07, wherein, neighboring country that carried out few air strikes in different parts of Pakistan and in response, Pakistan has also shot down 5 fighter jets of India, as per press release of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Pakistan market has lost 6 percent early morning today after these airstrikes, however, later in the day, most of the losses are recovered and closed 3.13 percent. Since 23 Apr to 06 May, Pakistan market has already lost 4.1 percent in 9 sessions amidst uncertainty over possible attack from India.

Due to this tension Pakistan stock are lackluster despite major positive developments in Pakistan including scheduling of IMF board meeting on 1st review of IMF program on May 09, reduction in policy rate by 100bps, and almost all-time low inflation reading of 0.3 percent in Apr 2025.

Based on Topline assessment of previous Indo Pak Conflicts, namely Pulwama/Balakot Issue in Feb 2019 and Uri Strikes in Sep 2016, the market had not reacted very negatively.

Surprisingly, yields on Pakistan Euro/Sukuk bonds in international market have improved (prices increased) by 18-61bps after falling

on average 160bps across various tenors in last 8-9 days.

Pulwama/Balakot Issue: On Feb 14, 2019, Indian troops were attacked and 12 days later India responded through air strikes in Pakistan on Feb 26, 2024. Pakistan Market lost 2% on Feb 26 when airstrike took place and 3 days losses fell to 1.4%, recovering 0.6%.

Uri Strikes: India carried out airstrikes in Pakistan on Sep 29, 2016 in response to causalities reported during a militant attack on India Army at Uri on Sep 18, 2016. Market reacted positive after the strikes on Sep 29 and 1 day and 3 days gains were 0.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

Previously IMF programs continued “Business as Usual” during tense times. During Uri Strikes time, Pakistan also got approval of its 12th review under EFF facility on Sep 28, 2016.

On Market Outlook, Topline believed that, market performance will be dependent on Pakistan’s response to this aggression. Prime Minister Office press release also suggests that armed forces have been given authority to respond to this Indian aggression. Furthermore, approval of IMF program on May 09 will also be a trigger for market performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX PMO Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

Stocks shed 4.1pc post-Pahalgam attack

FY2025-26: CPPA-G projects Re0.30-Rs2.25 cut in PPP

2.4pc of GDP: Jul-Mar budget deficit stands at Rs2.97trn

Pakistan secures historic military win: PM

Pakistan retains right to respond: NSC

Financial system remains stable, secure: MoF

CPEC projects: Third-party involvement up for review today

Ministries asked to align their projects with ‘URAAN’

PC chief meets several investment leaders in UK

Energy generation: Leading coal trader says imports are crucial

National airspace kept open and secure

Read more stories