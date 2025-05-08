KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 110,009.03 High: 112,457.38 Low: 107,007.68 Net Change: 3,559.48 Volume (000): 261,521 Value (000): 23,710,191 Makt Cap (000) 3,300,967,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,411.60 NET CH (-) 849.80 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,144.33 NET CH (-) 377.28 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,285.03 NET CH (-) 836.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,319.88 NET CH (-) 738.95 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,694.16 NET CH (-) 398.04 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,572.89 NET CH (-) 284.15 ------------------------------------ As on: 07-MAY-2025 ====================================

