Markets Print 2025-05-08

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 07, 2025). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 08 May, 2025 06:21am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                110,009.03
High:                     112,457.38
Low:                      107,007.68
Net Change:                 3,559.48
Volume (000):                261,521
Value (000):              23,710,191
Makt Cap (000)         3,300,967,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 21,411.60
NET CH                    (-) 849.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,144.33
NET CH                    (-) 377.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 32,285.03
NET CH                    (-) 836.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,319.88
NET CH                    (-) 738.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,694.16
NET CH                    (-) 398.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,572.89
NET CH                    (-) 284.15
------------------------------------
As on:                   07-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

