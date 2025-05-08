Markets Print 2025-05-08
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (May 07, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 110,009.03
High: 112,457.38
Low: 107,007.68
Net Change: 3,559.48
Volume (000): 261,521
Value (000): 23,710,191
Makt Cap (000) 3,300,967,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,411.60
NET CH (-) 849.80
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,144.33
NET CH (-) 377.28
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,285.03
NET CH (-) 836.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,319.88
NET CH (-) 738.95
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,694.16
NET CH (-) 398.04
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,572.89
NET CH (-) 284.15
------------------------------------
As on: 07-MAY-2025
====================================
