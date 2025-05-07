AIRLINK 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -11.82 (-7.71%)
Business & Finance

Secure Logistics gets CCP approval to acquire Trax Online

Published 07 May, 2025 02:55pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) on Wednesday approved the complete acquisition of Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd. by Secure Logistics Group Ltd. under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA).

According to a press statement, both parties had submitted a pre-merger application in line with the Competition Act, 2010. The CCP’s review identified the relevant product market as courier and e-commerce logistics services in Pakistan.

CCP said that the deal is a conglomerate merger with no horizontal or vertical overlaps, and concluded that the transaction will not result in dominance or lessen competition in the relevant market.

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Secure Logistics Group Ltd. (SLGL) is a publicly listed company offering long-haul and medium-haul logistics, asset tracking, fleet management, and security services. In the quarter ending March 31, 2025, SLGL posted a profit of Rs160 million, translating into an earnings per share of Re0.59.

Meanwhile, Trax Online (Pvt.) Ltd. is a private company focused on warehousing and door-to-door delivery for e-commerce clients.

“The acquisition is expected to enhance operational synergies and support the growth of Pakistan’s digital logistics ecosystem,” CCP stated.

