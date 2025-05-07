AIRLINK 140.75 Decreased By ▼ -12.57 (-8.2%)
BOP 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-6.23%)
CNERGY 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-7.19%)
CPHL 74.55 Decreased By ▼ -7.16 (-8.76%)
FCCL 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.7%)
FFL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-7.45%)
FLYNG 34.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.91%)
HUBC 127.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.19 (-4.64%)
HUMNL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-5.84%)
KEL 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.65%)
KOSM 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-10.15%)
MLCF 67.09 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-4.43%)
OGDC 196.63 Decreased By ▼ -6.30 (-3.1%)
PACE 4.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-10.22%)
PAEL 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-5.78%)
PIAHCLA 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.38%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-10.54%)
POWER 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.4%)
PPL 145.28 Decreased By ▼ -6.52 (-4.3%)
PRL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.57 (-8.71%)
PTC 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-5.1%)
SEARL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -7.46 (-9.15%)
SSGC 32.47 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-10.01%)
SYM 13.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-7.27%)
TELE 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-8.84%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-8.05%)
TRG 58.99 Decreased By ▼ -5.09 (-7.94%)
WAVESAPP 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-9.65%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-8.27%)
YOUW 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-8.22%)
BR100 11,680 Decreased By -430.7 (-3.56%)
BR30 33,571 Decreased By -1768.2 (-5%)
KSE100 110,009 Decreased By -3559.5 (-3.13%)
KSE30 33,609 Decreased By -1071.3 (-3.09%)
Oil steadies as market eyes US-China trade talks

Published May 7, 2025

NEW YORK: Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after bouncing back from a sharp sell-off earlier in the week as investors turned their focus to U.S.-China trade talks this weekend.

Brent crude futures were down 11 cents a barrel, or around 0.18%, at $62.04 a barrel by 10:07 a.m. ET (1407 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was also 11 cents, or 0.19%, lower at $58.98 a barrel.

The U.S. and China are due to meet in Switzerland, which could be the first step toward resolving a trade war disrupting the global economy.

“It is clear that hopes are high with respect to trade talks,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

Both benchmarks plunged to four-year lows this week after OPEC+ decided to speed up output increases, stoking fears of oversupply at a time when U.S. tariffs have increased concerns about demand.

Oil climbs 2% as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Still, some U.S. producers have signalled that they would cut spending, cautioning that the country’s oil output may have peaked, which is also contributing to the uptick in the market, analysts said.

“It’s also worth noting that the OPEC production increase at the weekend was fully priced in,” Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

The U.S.-China trade talks come after weeks of escalating tensions that have seen duties on goods imports between the world’s two largest economies soar well beyond 100%.

But volatility is expected to persist on quicker-than-expected OPEC+ supply, while U.S. policymaking remains unpredictable, said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM, a brokerage and consulting firm.

Additionally, conflict in the Middle East between Israel and the Houthis increases the geopolitical risk premium, he said.

U.S. government data on stockpiles is due at 10:30 a.m. ET (1430 GMT). Analysts polled by Reuters expect, on average, an 800,000-barrel decline in U.S. crude oil stocks for last week.

Crude stocks fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ended May 2, market sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday.

