Investment drive launched in UK

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Ali, adviser to the prime minister on privatisation, and the Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb have launched a strategic investment drive in the United Kingdom.

In a bold move to accelerate foreign direct investment and elevate Pakistan’s global economic profile, Muhammad Ali, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Privatisation, has reached London for a two-day high-level engagement with international financial leaders.

Accompanied by the finance minister, the visit marks a strategic push to deepen Pakistan’s ties with top-tier global investors and financial institutions.

Over the course of the visit, the delegation will hold crucial meetings with executives from renowned firms including TTB Partners, STJ Partners, Deutsche Bank, Berenberg Bank, and Amundi Fund Group.

These discussions aim to spotlight Pakistan’s privatisation roadmap and its growing potential as a hub for strategic, long-term investment.

A centrepiece of the visit will be Muhammad Ali’s participation in Pakistan Investors Day, hosted by Jefferies on May 8, 2025.

This exclusive event offers a powerful platform to showcase Pakistan’s robust investment landscape, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s unwavering commitment to transparency and investor confidence.

“This visit reflects Pakistan’s forward-looking vision,” said the adviser, “We are here to build trust, forge partnerships, and demonstrate that Pakistan is open for business—with a clear agenda for growth, stability, and opportunity.”

With an ambitious reform agenda and a firm focus on private sector-led development, Pakistan is positioning itself as a compelling destination for global capital.

The London mission represents a pivotal step in unlocking new investment channels and driving sustainable economic progress.

