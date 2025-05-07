Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rolled out the red carpet – and dinner plates – on Tuesday night for a high-powered US business delegation, pitching Pakistan as a booming, investor-friendly hotspot and vowing closer trade ties with Washington.

Hosting members of the US-Pakistan Business Council from the American Chamber of Commerce, Sharif promised a “mutually beneficial solution” to ongoing tariff issues between the two countries and hailed the group’s role in tightening economic ties.

“The Council plays a vital role in advancing US-Pakistan economic relations,” he said, adding it’s a key platform for “facilitating connections, strengthening partnerships, and promoting investment in Pakistan.”

With more than 80 US companies already operating in Pakistan, Sharif called the country a “safe and profitable destination” for investors.

He praised American firms for creating jobs, boosting exports, and contributing to the economy, noting Pakistan is one of the largest importers of US cotton.

“Our relationship with the US government and business community spans decades,” Sharif said. “We want to expand this partnership, especially in the IT sector, and turn it into a win-win for both nations.”

In a major push to sweeten the deal, Sharif highlighted recent economic gains, boasting that Pakistan’s economy is “on the path to stability.”

He pointed to a recent ratings bump from Fitch – from CCC+ to B- – and the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to slash the policy rate by one percent to 11 per cent.

“These are strong signals that we’re open for business,” Sharif declared, touting the government’s new one-window system for investors via the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the military-backed investment facilitation body, and promising to cut red tape and boost transparency.

The visiting delegation, including Charles Freeman, senior vice president for Asia at the US Chamber of Commerce, Esperanza Gomez, the executive director for Asia and president of the US-Pakistan Business Council, Henny Hensar of Abbott, and Esra Koni of Apple, and others signaled serious interest in Pakistan’s market.

“Pakistan is an attractive destination for investment,” delegation members said. “We want to fully benefit from the opportunities here.”

Top Pakistani ministers and senior government officials also attended the high-stakes meet-and-greet.

