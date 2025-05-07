Pakistan launches counter- strike

KARACHI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said early on that at least three Pakistanis were martyred and 12 other were injured when Indian aircraft fired missiles into Pakistani territory.

Soon after, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes.

“Pakistani armed forces giving a befitting response to Indian aggression”

Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Army are giving a “strong and decisive response” to India’s cowardly attack, security sources said on Tuesday night.

“Let me say it unequivocally, Pakistan will respond to this [attack] at a time and place of its choosing,” warned the DG ISPR. “This provocation will not go unanswered.”

Lt Gen Chaudhry said damage assessments are currently underway and further details will be shared in due course.

