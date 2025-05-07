AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

Global debt hits record of over $324trn: IIF

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

NEW YORK: Global debt rose by around $7.5 trillion in the first three months of the year to hit a record high of over $324 trillion, data from a banking trade group showed on Tuesday.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said China, France, and Germany were the largest contributors to the global debt increase, while debt levels declined in Canada, the UAE, and Turkey.

“While the sharp depreciation of the US dollar against major trading partners contributed to the increase in the USD value of debt, the Q1 rise was more than quadruple the average quarterly increase of $1.7 trillion observed since the end of 2022,” the IIF said in its Global Debt Monitor.

The global debt-to-output ratio continued to slowly crawl lower, standing just above 325%. However, in emerging markets the ratio hit a record high at 245%.

Total debt in emerging markets rose by over $3.5 trillion in the first quarter to a record high of more than $106 trillion. China alone accounted for over $2 trillion of the rise according to the IIF. China’s government debt to GDP is at 93% and expected to hit 100% before the end of the year.

debt Global debt Institute of International Finance IIF

