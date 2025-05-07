Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

ISLAMABAD: Following the failure of the Pahalgam false flag operation, India has activated a major terror plan in Balochistan through its notorious intelligence agency, RAW, credible intelligence sources revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, RAW has mobilised its proxy networks in various parts of Balochistan, including the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), the banned extremist group “Fitna al-Khawarij,” and illegal Afghan operatives. These groups have reportedly been instructed to carry out coordinated attacks in Gwadar, Quetta, and Khuzdar.

Intelligence reports further suggest that in addition to local proxies, RAW has dispatched several terrorists from Afghanistan to support this terror campaign in Pakistan. These elements have been assigned specific roles in the planned attacks.

Some suicide bombers have allegedly been briefed to use vehicles and motorcycles for high-impact terror operations and have already conducted reconnaissance of targeted areas, the sources added.

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies are on high alert and actively working to thwart this dangerous plan. “India’s nefarious involvement in sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan is already backed by undeniable evidence,” said the intelligence sources.

They emphasised that the latest surge in terror activity is a direct outcome of India’s frustration over the failure of its false flag narrative in Pahalgam, and a desperate attempt to destabilise Pakistan through unrest in Balochistan.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to neutralising these threats and ensuring the safety and security of the region and its people.

