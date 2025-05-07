AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Pakistan

TTP continues to jeopardise Pak-Afghan ties: SAPM Sadiq

Naveed Siddiqui Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) and Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq has said the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is posing a serious challenge within Afghanistan and continues to jeopardise Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

He stated this while speaking at a seminar organised by Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) on Tuesday.

Ambassador Sadiq disclosed publically that suicide bombers are being trained in camps established inside Afghanistan and then sold to various militant groups.

He highlighted that defunct TTP operatives have not only joined ranks with ISIS, ISKP and other Jihadist groups but have also continued to operate within Afghanistan with considerable impunity.

He, however, remarked that there was a high time after Operation Zarb-e-Azb when we had the opportunity to dismantle the TTP network once for all.

Some militants crossed the border, while others transformed into sleeper cells within Pakistan, Ambassador Sadiq pointed out.

He revealed that the previous Afghan government even had considered TTP a potential threat and conducted crackdown against them.

Sadiq expressed disappointment with the current Taliban-led government in Kabul, stating that Afghan soil being used for terrorism against Pakistan but the country’s concerns regarding safe havens were not adequately addressed. “TTP is still active and its armed operatives have not abandoned the path of destabilising Pakistan.”

He also highlighted that TTP had provided the Afghan Taliban with suicide bombers, financial aid, intelligence, and weaponry during the conflict years. He warned that the interim Afghan government fears that action against TTP may push the group toward aligning with Daesh.

