Pakistan

Irregularities in health sector: TIP writes letters to all CMs for taking action

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International Pakistan (TIP) has extended its call for action against irregularities in the health sector to the chief ministers of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan, sending them letters pointing out serious concerns.

The letters addressed to the provincial chief ministers with regard to serious irregularities in health sector echoed the issues previously raised with the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of Punjab, highlighting the widespread availability of substandard drugs due to ineffective regulation and monitoring system in Health department.

The TIP’s letters point out that nutraceuticals and alternative medicines are being sold without proper formulation and labeling. The alleged administration of expired cardiac stents at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was cited as a critical example of the risks involved.

The organisation noted the alleged failure of drug inspectors to conduct necessary inspections, despite their mandate under the Drug Act. A significant concern is the availability of unregistered veterinary medicines, posing a threat to livestock.

TI Pakistan highlighted the alleged lack of effective enforcement despite a considerable number of drug inspectors in the provinces. The organisation demanded thorough sampling and testing of all drug categories and called for the identification and legal action against those responsible for expired and unregistered medical devices.

Furthermore, TI Pakistan urged the inspection of nutraceutical and alternative medicine manufacturing units and demanded legal action against non-compliant entities.

TI Pakistan reiterated its role as a whistleblower operating under the right to information and urged the chief ministers to take immediate steps to ensure the availability of safe and quality medicines for the public and livestock in their respective provinces.

TI Pakistan's stance regarding the sale of substandard, expired, fake and unregistered drugs in the country has also been substantiated by repeated recall notices by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) as reported by Business Recorder.

