Dar, Muttaqi talk on phone: Steps to ease trade, travel for Afghan nationals hailed

ISLAMABAD: Acting Foreign Minister (FM) of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi has appreciated Pakistan’s proactive steps to ease trade and facilitate travel for Afghan nationals.

Afghan foreign minister has also extended an invitation to the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Ishaq Dar to visit Afghanistan again to discuss issues of bilateral concern. He conveyed prayers and best wishes for the government and the people of Pakistan.

Senator Dar held a telephone conversation with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on Tuesday morning, and discussed matters related to mutual interest with a special focus on boosting bilateral trade and easing travel/movement restrictions on Afghan citizens.

According to Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson, both leaders expressed satisfaction with the pace of progress made by the two sides in bilateral relations since the DPM/FM’s visit to Afghanistan on 19 April 2025, with an emphasis on trade, connectivity, economic cooperation, people-to-people contacts, and reactivating political consultative mechanisms.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have also agreed on the importance of maintaining high-level contacts for fostering long-term cooperation to promote peace and security in the region and beyond.

The DPM/FM also briefed the acting Afghan foreign minister on recent provocation and illegal and unilateral measures by India against Pakistan, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to peace and safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025