NKATI President rejects promulgated tax laws

KARACHI: Faisal Moiz Khan, President of the North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has strongly rejected the recently promulgated Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, criticizing it for being issued without consultation with stakeholders or any debate in Parliament.

He warned that this amended ordinance could lead to the destruction of the country’s economy.

Expressing deep concern over the ordinance, Faisal Moiz Khan said the move undermines the sanctity of judicial decisions, violates taxpayers’ constitutional right to due process, and promotes a coercive tax regime.

He stated that the ordinance grants the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) excessive powers, allowing it to immediately freeze bank accounts, confiscate properties, and seal factories without any prior notice or warning—even after a decision has been made by a higher court.

He described this as a blatant insult to the Constitution, the judiciary, and economic freedom. He further pointed out that the ordinance was implemented without consulting key stakeholders and without parliamentary debate, which has eroded the business community’s trust and compromised the rule of law.

He expressed specific concern over Sections 138(3A) and 140(6A) of the Income Tax Ordinance, which, despite relief granted by the courts, nullify judicial decisions and declare disputed tax liabilities as immediately recoverable—thus violating taxpayers' right to a fair defence.

The NKATI President demanded the immediate withdrawal of the ordinance and urged the government to engage in meaningful dialogue with elected representatives and industry stakeholders before implementing such measures. "We support fair taxation and documentation of the economy," he stated, "but we categorically reject any legal actions that, under the guise of enforcement, target legitimate businesses while bypassing constitutional and legal procedures."

He also appealed to the President of Pakistan and the Ministry of Law and Justice to uphold constitutional principles and to prioritize dialogue over authoritarian ordinances that could further damage Pakistan’s already fragile business environment.

