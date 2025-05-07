AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Mohmand Chamber opposes unlimited powers for taxmen

Published 07 May, 2025

PESHAWAR: The President of the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Haji Amir Muhammad Khan Tuesday rejected the government's decision to grant unlimited powers to tax officials, calling it an act of hostility toward the business community and the national economy.

In an official statement, he declared that such measures would only fuel corruption and severely impact the already struggling business sector, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Empowering tax officials without checks and balances will open the floodgates of corruption. These tactics aimed at crippling the economy will not be tolerated,” he said.

He likened the authority to withdraw funds from business accounts without due legal process or prior notice to a "reign of bandits," stating that after the outlaws of rural areas, now ‘white-collar bandits’ are gearing up to loot traders with both hands.

Amir Muhammad Khan emphasized that the business community firmly rejects the Income Tax Amendment Ordinance in its entirety. He warned that any deployment of tax officials in markets and business hubs would be viewed as a direct attempt to sabotage trade and enterprise.

"The unity among traders will compel the government and the FBR to step back from such oppressive actions," he asserted, adding that the imposition of such draconian laws is a clear attempt to push traders to the wall.

He called on the government to immediately withdraw the controversial ordinance and cautioned that if the anti-business and anti-national ordinance is not repealed, the business community will announce its future course of action.

