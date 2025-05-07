AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

FTO receives 7,919 anti-FBR complaints only in April

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has received the highest number of complaints 7,919 against the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in a single month of April 2025, reflecting growing number of complaints, mal-administration and cases of harassment to the taxpayers.

This is the highest number of complaints (7,919) filed within a month against the FBR.

The data compiled by the FTO office on Tuesday revealed that the total number of complaints instituted during 2025 stood at 14,563. Out of this, the FTO has disposed of 6,938 complaints against the FBR.

The month wise complaints filed with the FTO office during 2025 revealed that in January 2025, the number of complaints filed against the FBR totaled at 1736; February 2747; March 2144 and the number of complaints filed during April stood at record number 7919.

