ATC postpones indictment of IK, other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders in cases related to the attack on the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC), protest outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), and other incidents.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases involving Khan and other leaders, deferred framing of charge against Khan and other leaders, including Shibli Faraz, Tahir Sadiq, Raja Basharat and others after court staff informed him that the Ministry of Law has not yet submitted a response regarding the court letter seeking to allow the jail trial of the PTI founding chairman.

The cases include two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at the Ramna police station and one at the Sangjani police station.

Judge Sipra had formally written to the ministry seeking permission for a jail trial, considering the security concerns and high-profile nature of the cases.

The defence counsel told the court that the PTI founding chairman had been nominated in all three cases; therefore, charge cannot be framed in his absence.

He further argued that the indictment cannot take place in the absence of the main accused and requested either a jail trial or that Khan be produced in court.

In addition to the existing requests, the court has also sent a letter to the Ministry of Law seeking permission for a jail trial in the case registered at the Sangjani police station as well.

PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Tahir Sadiq, and Raja Basharat appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The court after hearing the arguments adjourned the hearings of all three cases until May 29.

Meanwhile, a local court has adjourned hearings on six pre-arrest bail petitions filed by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in six cases and one filed by his wife, Bushra Bibi in one case, until May 20.

The proceedings could not be held as Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka was on leave. Advocate Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared on behalf of the petitioners in court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025