Kharif season: All set to meet cotton seed demand

Fazal Sher Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: The country is set to meet its cotton seed demand for the upcoming Kharif season (2025-26), with over 50,000 metric tons of certified seed already available against a total requirement of 53,796 metric tons, according to a senior official from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFS&R).

The Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) has fixed the cotton production target at 10.18 million bales, to be cultivated over an area of 2.2 million hectares.

The update was shared during a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the availability and regulation of cotton and rice seeds, with a strong focus on addressing seed market malpractices and improving seed quality.

Minister Hussain voiced serious concerns over the widespread sale of non-certified and substandard seeds, blaming several companies for facilitating the distribution of fake seeds.

In a major crackdown, the ministry has banned 392 companies found guilty of selling uncertified seeds, the official of MNFS&R told the meeting.

“We were once ahead of India in agricultural innovation, but now we are trailing behind and using India as an example in terms of seed quality and yield,” the minister lamented.

He stressed the urgent need to reverse this trend by strengthening domestic seed production and curbing the import of foreign varieties.

The minister also raised alarm over the smuggling of seeds from India, which are being openly marketed through social media platforms.

He said the ministry is working closely with law enforcement agencies to take stern action against those involved in such illegal activities.

To ensure long-term improvements in seed quality and agricultural productivity, the government has established the National Seed Development Authority (NSDA).

The NSDA will regulate seed quality, monitor compliance, and prevent the sale of counterfeit seeds. Under new regulations, seed companies will be granted licenses for five years, with extensions based on their adherence to quality standards.

Minister Hussain emphasised that the use of certified seeds is critical to boosting per-acre yields and ensuring sustainability in the agriculture sector. He also called for stabilising seed prices and promoting good farming practices to mitigate the impact of market volatility.

