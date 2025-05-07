AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

Carriers/transport operators: FBR to conduct 3rd-party audit of tracking services

Sohail Sarfraz Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will conduct third party audit of tracking services provided by carriers or transport operators. The FBR has issued an SRO 71(I) 2025 to notify draft amendment in the Customs Rules, 2001 here on Tuesday.

Previously, the FBR had notified the draft rules as per SRO 161 (1)2025. According to the notification, the Project Director shall arrange to carry out third party audit of the system annually and periodical third party monitoring of tracking services. The third party audit report shall be used for system related improvements and corrective and remedial actions, where warranted.

Previously, the Project Director shall arrange to carry out audit of the system every year. The report shall be used for system related improvements and corrective and remedial actions, where warranted.

Now, the condition of third party audit and monitoring of tracking services has been specified in the Customs Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

