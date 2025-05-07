AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

US trade delegation calls on Dar

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), US Chamber of Commerce, called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Senior Vice President for Asia at US Chamber of Commerce, Charles Freeman, and President of USPBC, Esperanza Gomez Jelalian, and included senior executives from leading US companies operating in Pakistan.

Dar underscored that geo-economics remains Pakistan’s top foreign policy priority.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ishaq Dar USPBC

Comments

200 characters

US trade delegation calls on Dar

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories