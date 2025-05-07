US trade delegation calls on Dar

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the US Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), US Chamber of Commerce, called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Senior Vice President for Asia at US Chamber of Commerce, Charles Freeman, and President of USPBC, Esperanza Gomez Jelalian, and included senior executives from leading US companies operating in Pakistan.

Dar underscored that geo-economics remains Pakistan’s top foreign policy priority.

