Chairman OGDCL Zafar Masud’s book ‘Seat 1C’ launched

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zafar Masud’s book titled “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience, and Renewal” was launched on Tuesday at a well-attended ceremony hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI).

The event was inaugurated by President IPRI, Lt-Gen Majid Ehsan (retd). The book, which chronicles Masud’s miraculous survival in a plane crash five years ago, offers a deeply personal reflection on life, trauma, and recovery.

Speaking at the event, Zafar Masud said, “I wrote this book primarily for myself, but it contains life lessons that can be beneficial for everyone.” He noted that Seat 1C explores not just his experience of survival, but also broader themes such as mental health, tradition, courage, arrogance, and survivor’s guilt.

