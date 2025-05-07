AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-07

PTBA urges President to withdraw tax amendments ordinance

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

KARACHI: Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has requested President Asif Ali Zardari to immediately withdraw the Tax Amendments Ordinance 2025, terming it as an infringement upon the fundamental rights of taxpayers as guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

In a letter to President Asif Ali Zardari, the PTBA called for the immediate withdrawal of the ordinance after conducting a thorough review of its provisions.

“Taxpayers are the backbone of our economy,” the PTBA stated. “However, following the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the independence of the judiciary has been restricted even in cases where taxpayers are prima facie entitled to a stay order against the alleged tax demand.”

The bar highlighted a particularly controversial provision requiring taxpayers to deposit 30% of disputed amounts to obtain stay orders, even from high courts.

This requirement places an excessive burden on taxpayers before they can access judicial relief, PTBA said.

The letter further alleged that the ordinance grants taxation officers “unchecked and arbitrary powers” that could lead to harassment and create undue hardship for taxpayers nationwide.

Describing it as the effective nullification of appeal rights, the PTBA claimed that tax demands raised by officers are now recoverable within timelines dictated solely by those same officers, rendering appellate remedies “redundant and ineffective.”

“Such unchecked discretion promotes maladministration and injustice,” the letter warned.

The PTBA expressed concerns about broader economic implications, suggesting that the legislation could damage Pakistan’s investment climate.

“Investors will be reluctant to invest in Pakistan if administrative authorities are empowered with excessive, unregulated authority while removing meaningful recourse to appellate remedies,” the PTBA cautioned.

The tax bar has called for not only the withdrawal of the ordinance but also the suspension of any actions already taken under its provisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTBA tax amendments ordinance

Comments

200 characters

PTBA urges President to withdraw tax amendments ordinance

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories