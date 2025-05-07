Experts caution against unchecked use of AI

KARACHI: Experts on Tuesday cautioned against the unchecked use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, warning that while it offers many benefits, it also poses risks to cybersecurity, financial systems, and individuals’ privacy.

Highlighting $100 billion impact of technology on the global economy during a conference titled “New Age Innovations: Create Impact in an AI-Driven Future”, held at a local hotel, speakers urged responsible use of AI and warned users about inherent data biases.

Former Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman said that despite limited resources, the country has made remarkable achievements in science and innovation.

“Universities are not about good buildings, but good minds,” he stated, reminding the Islamic world of its declining presence in science and technology, noting the lack of a Muslim Nobel laureate in the sciences. He urged Muslim nations to abandon superstition and embrace modern scientific developments.

He told participants that AI, when combined with quantum computing, can solve problems in minutes that would otherwise take billions of years. He also highlighted AI’s use in education, medical advancements, treatments, and innovations such as neuro and chips to aid the visually impaired.

Sohail Jawaad Syed, Executive Director at DFS Group, State Bank of Pakistan, discussed the country’s digital payment landscape. He noted that while global adoption of digital payments is increasing, many Pakistanis still rely on physical transactions such as cheques.

He said that 82 percent of account holders still prefer cash or cheque transactions due to a lack of understanding of digital banking. He urged the government to develop policies that promote digital payment systems to improve transaction efficiency.

Expressing concerns, he advised users to interact with AI cautiously, citing data biases. He emphasised that AI poses significant cybersecurity threats, calling them “really scary,” and added that it could also infringe on human privacy. He called for proper regulations to manage these risks.

German Consul General in Karachi Dr Rüdiger Lotz praised the organisers for enhancing public understanding of AI. “We have to ensure we use AI, and not the other way around,” he remarked.

He also described AI-generated information as “biased” and urged users to verify content critically. He said AI technology still lacks objectivity and should remain a tool—not a decision-maker—for humans.

Dr Ani Atanasova, CEO and Co-founder of Pixelhunters, UAE, speaking online, stressed that AI cannot replace human creativity. She explained that AI generates content from existing data, whereas human creativity is boundless and includes emotion— something AI lacks.

She acknowledged AI’s benefits in education, helping students innovate and enabling technologists to train AI with human behaviour patterns. However, she pointed out that trust in AI-generated content remains a challenge.

Yasmin Hyder, CEO of New World Concepts Pakistan observed that the post-COVID era has rapidly transformed marketing, branding, and HR management. She said the conference aimed to explore AI as a powerful innovation tool.

Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of the Institute of Business Administration Karachi, provided a critical perspective on how institutions and societies must adapt to the AI revolution. He addressed AI’s socioeconomic implications and emphasised the importance of policy, education, and governance in achieving inclusive, sustainable outcomes.

Asma Shaikh, Acting VP and Director General HR at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, China, shared insights on how organisations can prepare their workforce for the AI era. She highlighted the importance of future-ready leadership, agile teams, and inclusive talent development.

Naz Khan, Principal Country Officer at the International Finance Corporation Pakistan, focused on AI’s transformative potential in agriculture, energy, and infrastructure. She emphasised how technology can drive inclusive economic growth and tackle challenges like climate change and poverty.

Atyab Tahir, Co-founder and CEO of HugoBank, discussed how AI is revolutionising the banking and financial services sector by enhancing customer experience, operational efficiency, and data-driven decision-making.

Qashif Effendi, EVP of SBE Holdings, Canada, presented on “Boosting Sales with Generative AI,” showing how AI can optimise marketing and sales through better customer targeting, content creation, and campaign management.

Dr Zainab Samad, Ibn-e-Sina Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine at Aga Khan University, spoke on “How AI is Affecting Health and Wellbeing.” She detailed AI’s impact on diagnostics and patient care, while also addressing how constant use of new technologies may affect brain function and social behaviour.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025