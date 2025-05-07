Water inflow in River Chenab at Head Marala rises

MULTAN: The inflow of water in the River Chenab at Head Marala, which had dipped to 3,100 cusecs at 9:00 PM last night, suddenly increased to 26,400 cusecs late at night.

On Monday, the Indus Rivers System Authority (IRSA) had voiced its concern over a sudden decrease in the inflow of water in the River Chenab.

According to a report, presented at the IRSA’s Advisory Committee meeting chaired by the IRSA chairman, farmers will get less water for the early Kharif sowing season compared to the previous years. The meeting discussed the Indian government’s decision to decrease the water flow to Pakistan in the River Chenab at Marala.

According to IRSA estimates, early Kharif season crops will receive at least 21 percent less water due to the decrease in water flows to Pakistan. Late Kharif season crops will receive seven percent less water. Now provinces will share water from reservoirs and coordinate with each other.