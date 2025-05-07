AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-07

Indian hostilities: JI chief urges govt to convene APC

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman on Tuesday urged the government to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) in response to Indian hostilities, saying that his party would take the initiative if the government fails to act.

Talking to reporters at Mansoora, Rehman criticized the mainstream ruling and opposition parties for not condemning US on its support to Israeli hostilities in Gaza.

“PML-N, PPP, and PTI shy away from condemning Washington. They are locked in a competition to win America’s blessings,” he remarked.

He said Nawaz Sharif is not speaking against India and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is busy courting the United States.

Rehman slammed the government for approving massive salary increases for ministers via presidential ordinances ahead of the upcoming budget. “The salaried class, small farmers, and common citizens are being squeezed to reward already privileged elite. Despite the government’s claims of economic improvement, the public remains unaffected,” he said. Government, he said, should grant tax exemptions on monthly salaries of up to Rs120,000.

JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman APC Indian hostilities

