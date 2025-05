LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given on the mass transit projects.

A feasibility study report of the Yellow Line Mass Transit System was presented in the meeting. She directed to start work on the Yellow Line project from the Jinnah Terminal up to Harbanspura at the earliest.

The Chief Minister was apprised about the details regarding eco-friendly e-taxi project in Punjab.

