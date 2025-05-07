AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-07

Govt hospitals: CM orders provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment

Recorder Report Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for the government hospitals along with providing medical equipment on a priority basis by keeping in view needs of the patients.

She chaired a special meeting in which a detailed review of all health projects was taken into account.

The CM also sought a comprehensive plan of Nawaz Sharif Medical District. On this occasion, the proposal to establish a School of Paramedics in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District was agreed upon.

The meeting decided to establish the ‘Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District’ apart from ‘Surgical Orthopaedic Medicine Rehabilitation.’

The CM directed to complete Lady Willingdon Hospital project in six months and further directed to take immediate steps for timely completion of all pending health projects.

It was also decided in principle to build a cardiology centre in every prominent city across Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed to disburse funds for the timely completion of Children Hospital in Rawalpindi. She further directed to avail the services of a team of best doctors in the Children Hospital Rawalpindi. She was given a comprehensive briefing about the ongoing and new projects of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education in the province. She directed to pay complete attention on the early completion of more than 60-percent already completed projects. She maintained that causing delay in health projects not only increases its construction cost but public difficulties as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif govt hospitals

Comments

200 characters

Govt hospitals: CM orders provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories