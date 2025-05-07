Govt hospitals: CM orders provision of state-of-the-art medical equipment

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to purchase state-of-the-art medical equipment for the government hospitals along with providing medical equipment on a priority basis by keeping in view needs of the patients.

She chaired a special meeting in which a detailed review of all health projects was taken into account.

The CM also sought a comprehensive plan of Nawaz Sharif Medical District. On this occasion, the proposal to establish a School of Paramedics in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District was agreed upon.

The meeting decided to establish the ‘Institute of Genetic and Blood Diseases in the Nawaz Sharif Medical District’ apart from ‘Surgical Orthopaedic Medicine Rehabilitation.’

The CM directed to complete Lady Willingdon Hospital project in six months and further directed to take immediate steps for timely completion of all pending health projects.

It was also decided in principle to build a cardiology centre in every prominent city across Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed to disburse funds for the timely completion of Children Hospital in Rawalpindi. She further directed to avail the services of a team of best doctors in the Children Hospital Rawalpindi. She was given a comprehensive briefing about the ongoing and new projects of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education in the province. She directed to pay complete attention on the early completion of more than 60-percent already completed projects. She maintained that causing delay in health projects not only increases its construction cost but public difficulties as well.

