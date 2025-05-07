Marriyum inaugurates ‘CM Punjab Green Credit Programme’

LAHORE: Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday formally inaugurated the Chief Minister Punjab Green Credit Programme by depositing a plastic bottle in a recycling machine at a ceremony organized by the Department of the Environmental Protection.

She also visited an exhibition of environmental paintings by children, interacted with them, and appreciated their creative efforts. The event concluded with Marriyum Aurangzeb distributing cash prizes among the Green Guardians for their exemplary environmental services and commending their dedication.

The programme includes 31 sectors eligible for Green Credits, such as the purchase and use of energy-efficient fans, lights, e-bikes, e-rickshaws, rooftop gardening, tree plantation, cycling, and e-charging solutions. Media houses, schools, hospitals, and industrial units are also actively being included to ensure the message reaches every segment of society.

The Minister emphasized that this programme belongs not just to the government but to every citizen. She stressed that real change will only come when collective thinking and behaviour shift toward environmental responsibility. While this is currently a pilot project, a dedicated budget will be allocated for its expansion in the upcoming Annual Development Programme (ADP). She appealed to the public to actively participate in this national cause and prioritize environmental conservation in their daily lives.

The event was attended by representatives from various departments, environmental activists, and students from educational institutions, media personnel, and Green Guardians.

In her address, Marriyum Aurangzeb shed light on the challenges posed by climate change, government policies, and the initiatives being taken for environmental sustainability. She stated that in the past, climate change was considered an unusual or irrelevant issue, but it has now become a reality directly affecting human life, agriculture, health, and the economy.

She informed the audience that as soon as Chief Minister Marriyum Nawaz Sharif took oath, she initiated multi-sectoral efforts to tackle air pollution. Punjab’s first climate change policy was introduced and is now being actively implemented. Changes in monsoon patterns have brought about significant shifts in the agricultural system, turning environmental challenges into everyday concerns.

Aurangzeb highlighted that for the past one and a half years, the government has been enforcing a comprehensive Anti-Smog Plan across various sectors. Additionally, the first multi-sectoral Environmental Force has been established and is operational 24/7. A dedicated budget of Rs10 billion has been allocated to combat smog, while 42 advanced Air Quality Index (AQI) monitors have been installed across Punjab to continuously track air quality. Drone surveillance is also being used to detect environmental violations.

In the agricultural sector, the government is promoting e-mechanization by providing super seeders to farmers at a 60 percent subsidy to discourage the burning of crop residues. Under the Green Credit Programme, citizens will receive incentive credits for engaging in eco-friendly activities, aiming to bring positive behavioural change. So far, 90 industrial units have been taken onboard and are receiving continuous guidance.

She further announced that each e-bike user will earn five carbon credits along with financial support of Rs50,000 to encourage the adoption of environment-friendly transport. The Punjab government plans to distribute 150,000 e-bikes in the next phase, which will reduce pollution and help citizens save on daily commuting costs. In addition, 500 electric buses will be added to Punjab’s transport system starting August 2025.

