AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-05-07

China, in response to CIA videos, warns of measures against ‘infiltration, sabotage’

Reuters Published May 7, 2025 Updated May 7, 2025 07:00am

BEIJING: China warned on Tuesday it would take necessary measures to crack down on “infiltration and sabotage activities of foreign anti-China forces”, days after the CIA released videos aimed at enticing Chinese officials to leak secrets to the US

The US intelligence agency last week posted two short Chinese-language videos to its social media accounts depicting fictional scenes in which a senior Chinese official and a more junior government worker with access to classified information become disillusioned with China’s system and approach the CIA.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson called the videos a “damning confession” of the CIA’s efforts in “stealing” other countries’ secrets.

“The US not only maliciously smears and attacks China, but also blatantly deceives and lures Chinese personnel to turn to its side, and even directly targets Chinese government officials,” spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing when asked about the videos.

“This is a serious violation of China’s national interests and a naked political provocation.”

Beijing’s warning came as the two countries vow to step up counterintelligence efforts amid mutual accusations of espionage.

Last month, China’s state security ministry publicised the case of a government employee selling state secrets, secretly recording internal meetings and stealing confidential files, after reaching out to a foreign spy agency via email.

China US CIA China and US

Comments

200 characters

China, in response to CIA videos, warns of measures against ‘infiltration, sabotage’

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories