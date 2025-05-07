Ravan in saffron

In every piece that I wrote about our Eastern neighbour, the persons under the knife of dissection is Narendra Modi and his cohorts, its establishment and its agencies, but never the ordinary peace loving Indian and every comment about their collective evil nature is never directed towards the reverend religion of Hinduism. It is about the misrepresentation of the noble religious thought carried out by Modi that I carry this crusade in writing.

If Gandhi was a reincarnation of the good Rama; Modi is the worst format of the reincarnation of evil, Ravan.

Ravana (Ravan) in Hindu mythology is the mythical multiheaded demonic king of Lanka, who had nursed for long, coveting lord Rama’s wife, the Sati Savitri (the pure). He is cursed in Hinduism, having kidnapped Sita. That despite being in his custody he couldn’t enforce marriage, because of a spell of bad omen cast upon him, that should he touch a woman, against her will, he would die immediately- instantaneously. Fear of death prevented the despoiling of pure Sita. Ravana or Ravan for short represents the essence of evil and cowardice. Modi as an ardent follower of Ravan has both these traits in abundance.

Saffron is generally recognised as a colour of Hinduism. Since it is associated with Agni (fire) — the Sun, it is considered sacred and is believed to convey purity, sacrifice, and renunciation. Ascetics, Saints and Sadhus traditionally wear saffron colour to indicate detachment from worldly pursuits of materialism and as a mark of devotion to the power of spirituality. The allurements of the world are rejected and the willingness to sacrifice for the good of others are hallmark indicators of the colour of saffron in Hinduism more, and to a lesser extent in Jainism and Buddhism.

Saffron is a colour of courage. Dominated by Hinduism, even in sstrology, saffron colour is considered to be an agent of enhancing institution, positive energy and for jettisoning negative influences. Saffron in short is the colour of Hindu Dharma, a colour of support for purity, sanctity and for enlightenment to prevail. Now, with these positive qualities associated with the colour, how come Modi dares to adorn saffron kurtas (long shirts).

Why should the Hindus of India permit Narendra Modi (read progeny of Ravan) to wear saffron colour clothing since everything he says, does or represents is repugnant to the religious beauty of the colour saffron? This colour suits Rama, but not Ravans. Indians should impose a ban upon the use of saffron colour by Modi, his followers and the militant RSS since their lives completely violate the nobility associated with the colour.

Stripped of the option to wear saffron colour, Modi must be advised by first Amit Shah and the rest of the cabinet to start wearing the evil black hue shade to truly represent cunningness and inhumane heart and soul. Modi must apologise for abusing the saffron colour.

A close look at his background gives insights to the fact that his evil side has been on the nurture since his teenage years. At age 17 years, he enrolled himself as an active member of the notorious RSS, the militant Wing of Jan Sangh or the later BJP. He joined BJP in 1987. In 1990, he galvanised through promotion of hatred towards Muslims and other minorities BJP’s success in Gujarat. He won his first election in 2002.

During the communal riots, in Godhra, he remained unmoved to the massacre and genocide unleashed upon the innocent Muslim men, women, and children. Some women in a family were unburdened of their carriage on the streets with swords struck into their wombs. He indulged later too in wholesale deaths of Muslims in the state of Gujarat through “fake encounters”. In June 2013, he was chosen to lead BJP campaign of 2014 elections. On the frenzy of revivalism of Hindutva he has been winning elections and hasn’t turned back to date.

Shashi Tahroor, the lone voice of sanity amongst Indian politicians, quotes in his book, “The Struggle for India’s Soul”, George Orwell’s postulation that “every nationalist is haunted by the belief that the past can be altered. He spends part of his time in a fantasy world in which things happen as they should — in which for example the Spanish Armada was a great success not to speak about, or the Russian Revolution was crushed in 1918. And he will transfer fragments of this world to the history books whenever possible…”; and Tahroor in his words continues: “Nearly eight decades after he wrote these words, Orwell’s prescience has been borne out in India, where the rewriting of the past in the service of nationalism (Hindutva— my insertion) is well advanced. The BJP under Modi has devoted itself to reinventing history in which the villains are all Muslims, one of particular obsessions of the BJP in this respect is to promote the notion of an ineluctable Hindu-Muslim divide as a key enabler of the idea of Hindu nationalism “(read Hindutva).

Nehru had once said that if “Hindu rashtra” was inspired by the Jan Sanghis, it would reduce India to a “Hindu Pakistan “. That is now the agenda of Modi and BJP. Poor Aurangzeb Alamgir who has been lying in peace since 1707 AD in Aurangabad is being woken up, because he has been illegally resting in some imagined historical Hindu temple site. Ridiculous and shameful. I am waiting to see upon which temple is the foundation of the Taj Mahal resting!! Modi is averse to the Muslim names of the cities of Ahmedabad, Aligarh, Hyderabad, and so many of them.

Modi’s nationalism includes ban on sale of cows for slaughter, reversal of the special status of the Indian occupied Kashmir; in October 2023 he announced construction of the new Ram Mandir and personally presided in January 2024 over the “Prana pratishtha” commemoration ceremony and to top it all, always turned a blind eye to the genocidal killings of the minorities particularly Muslims.

Modi is 75 years old and is in the third term in the office of the Prime minister. He has already harmed enough the Indian polity and its social fabric built over thousands of years, through his venom of thought. He is likely to make it to a fourth term if the ordinary Indian continues to be swayed by his violent philosophy of Hindutva.

Reading his profile on some official site, I chuckled, where it said his life is a journey of courage, compassion, and constant hard work. The cowardice inherently present cannot be masked. A false sense of adventurism is no act of courage. And for a man upon whose hands is the blood of innocent men, women and children, the use of compassion as his trait is a Greek tragedy. The man doesn’t even know the word, let alone its characteristics.

During WW II, while Hitler plundered and occupied Austria, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, etc., the Prime Minister of the UK, Neville Chamberlain, warned, yet nobody took it seriously as appeasement was the world’s attitude towards Hitler. Modi, the war mongerer, is not being taken seriously but the difference is that Pakistan is not Austria or Hungary of the 1940s. The battle ready armed forces will repel any foolish adventurism by Modi. That’s a given.

India, nay, Modi in particular is licking his wounds over the complete failure of the false flag operation, during which he took away lives of 26 innocent domestic tourists; this happens in a state where the number of law enforcement agencies exceeds the population. Terrorists appear from nowhere, mercilessly they kill, and walk away lazily. What? This itself is a challenge to the basic intelligence of the world community.

If Modi and India were sincere, they would not refuse for an impartial and independent enquiry into the incident. Indians are demanding it, even if the rest of the world isn’t. The self-ignited and on fire anchors of the blazing TV channels are now recognising that it indeed was a failed false flag operation. It is reported that Lt. General DS Rana, the Director General of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) has been sent to Andaman Islands (Kaala Pani)!? Wow! A swift action expressing the admission of guilt. Of course, the wrong man has been banished!

