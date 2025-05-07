AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-07

German stocks cut losses as Merz elected as chancellor

Reuters Published 07 May, 2025 06:06am

FRANKFURT: German shares trimmed early losses on Tuesday after conservative leader Friedrich Merz was elected chancellor during a second vote in parliament after an unexpected initial setback.

Germany’s DAX index ended 0.5% lower, after falling as much as 2% earlier when Merz’s new alliance with the centre-left Social Democrats was dealt a surprise defeat in the first attempt.

“It’s very un-German because we know Germany particularly for its political stability. Until recently, it would have been unthinkable that parliament would not vote immediately for the...candidate,” said Teeuwe Mevissen, senior market economist at Rabobank.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.2%, snapping a 10-day winning streak.

Uncertainty over tariffs also weighed, with investors attempting to keep up with US President Donald Trump’s unpredictable trade policies.

Trump said on Monday he intended to announce pharmaceutical tariffs over the next two weeks. This came a day after he announced a 100% tariff on movies produced outside the US

The sub-index of healthcare companies lost 1%, with shares in heavyweight drugmaker Novo Nordisk falling 4%.

“If there’s something that investors are allergic to, it’s uncertainty. So that’s never good for stock markets,” Rabobank’s Mevissen added.

However, slight optimism remained around prospects of easing Chinese-US trade tensions after Beijing last week said it was evaluating an offer from Washington to hold talks over tariffs.

Meanwhile, a survey showed the euro zone economy continued to expand in April but at a slower pace as demand weakened and the dominant services sector nearly stagnated, suggesting the region’s recovery remains fragile.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday, with attention on the policymakers’ comments on the impact of tariffs on economic growth.

The Bank of England’s rate decision is also due this week.

European companies are expected to report growth of 0.4% in first-quarter earnings, according to LSEG I/B/E/S data, compared to the 1.7% drop analysts had expected a week ago.

DAX index German stocks

Comments

200 characters

German stocks cut losses as Merz elected as chancellor

Pakistan, US to further strengthen economic ties

Tariff row solution: PM assures US trade team of beneficial terms

Investment drive launched in UK

No hand in Pahalgam incident: Bilawal

UNSC apprised of imminent kinetic action threat

Barter trade with Iran, Afghanistan: Senate panel assails MoC for proposing permanent EIF exemption

RRS implementation: FBR facing potential legal challenges

Powers of chief justice: 26th Amendment introduces changes: CJP

Intelligence report: RAW-backed terror plan in Balochistan surfaces

Review petitions against PHC judgement: ‘Clear error’ in verdict must be identified, rules SC

Read more stories