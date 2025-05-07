AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                113,568.51
High:                     115,093.11
Low:                      113,418.52
Net Change:                   533.73
Volume (000):                165,327
Value (000):              15,200,864
Makt Cap (000)         3,408,776,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 22,261.40
NET CH                     (-) 81.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,521.61
NET CH                    (-) 147.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 33,121.48
NET CH                    (-) 230.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 19,058.83
NET CH                     (-) 93.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,092.20
NET CH                     (+) 84.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,857.04
NET CH                     (+) 29.21
------------------------------------
As on:                   06-MAY-2025
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

