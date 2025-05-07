Markets Print 2025-05-07
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,568.51
High: 115,093.11
Low: 113,418.52
Net Change: 533.73
Volume (000): 165,327
Value (000): 15,200,864
Makt Cap (000) 3,408,776,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,261.40
NET CH (-) 81.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,521.61
NET CH (-) 147.68
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,121.48
NET CH (-) 230.09
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,058.83
NET CH (-) 93.69
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,092.20
NET CH (+) 84.66
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,857.04
NET CH (+) 29.21
------------------------------------
As on: 06-MAY-2025
====================================
