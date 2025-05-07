KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (May 06, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,568.51 High: 115,093.11 Low: 113,418.52 Net Change: 533.73 Volume (000): 165,327 Value (000): 15,200,864 Makt Cap (000) 3,408,776,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,261.40 NET CH (-) 81.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,521.61 NET CH (-) 147.68 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,121.48 NET CH (-) 230.09 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,058.83 NET CH (-) 93.69 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,092.20 NET CH (+) 84.66 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,857.04 NET CH (+) 29.21 ------------------------------------ As on: 06-MAY-2025 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

