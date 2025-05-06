AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
May 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says US should to stop ‘subsidizing’ Canada as trade talks continue

AFP Published May 6, 2025

WASHINGTON: Canada has been caught up in the new administration’s stop-start tariff rollout, which has hit goods not covered under an existing free trade arrangement with levies of up to 25 percent.

Canada’s autos, steel, and aluminum exports have also been hit by the tariffs.

“We have a tremendous deficit with Canada,” Trump told reporters during an event at the White House, with Carney seated just a few feet away.

Canada’s Liberals ride Trump backlash to comeback election win

“It’s hard to justify subsidizing Canada to the tune of maybe $200 billion a year,” he said, adding: “We protect Canada militarily, and we always will.”

The United States’ trade deficit with Canada was $63.3 billion last year, according to the US Trade Representative’s office.

The far higher figure of $200 billion often cited by Trump also takes into account how much US defense spending benefits Canada, a member of the Trump transition team told CNN in mid-January, ahead of his return to office.

Returning to the issue of trade, Trump said America’s northern neighbor would soon have to “take care of itself economically.”

“We don’t really want cars from Canada, and we put tariffs on cars from Canada,” he said. “And at a certain point, it won’t make economic sense for Canada to build those cars.”

“We really don’t want Canadian steel, and we don’t want Canadian aluminum and various other things, because we want to be able to do it ourselves,” he added.

The White House previously estimated that around 38 percent of Canadian imports to the United States and around half of all Mexican imports, are covered by the existing United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and are currently not subject to the sweeping tariffs.

A large part of Canada’s US imports not covered by the USMCA exemption are energy products, which currently face a lower 10 percent tariff rate.

Donald Trump Canada trade talks

Comments

200 characters

Trump says US should to stop ‘subsidizing’ Canada as trade talks continue

Indian PM Modi vows to stop waters key to rival Pakistan

KSE-100 closes over 500 points lower as late-session selling erases intra-day gains

KIBOR falls after SBP cut policy rate

Trump tariffs: US offers Pakistan to buy more cotton

UK may restrict students from Pakistan, other countries

Conservative Merz elected German chancellor after initial debacle

Laser light ban imposed near Karachi’s Jinnah Airport over aviation safety concerns

Seven soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED attack: ISPR

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Read more stories