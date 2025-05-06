India’s Godrej Consumer misses profit estimates due to higher costs

India’s Godrej Consumer Product (GOCP.NS), opens new tab reported a fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, as a jump in costs overshadowed the gains from sustained demand for its home care products.

The ‘Goodknight’ mosquito repellent maker posted a consolidated net profit of 4.12 billion rupees ($48.9 million), below analysts’ average estimate of 4.82 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hugo Boss reports first-quarter revenue above estimates

In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 18.93 billion rupees due to a one-time charge related to restructuring costs.

Revenue from its India business, its biggest market, rose 7.4% in the quarter, driving the company’s total revenue 6.3% higher to 35.78 billion rupees.