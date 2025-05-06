AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
Indian rupee slips as Asia FX rally cools; correlation with yuan tightens

Reuters Published May 6, 2025
Indian twenty rupee currency notes are displayed at a roadside currency exchange stall in New Delhi, India, May 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters
MUMBAI: The Indian rupee edged lower on Tuesday as regional currencies took a breather following a drop in the offshore Chinese yuan, with traders citing routine dollar demand from oil companies and importers.

The rupee was down 0.4% at 84.55 against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m. IST. The dollar index was treading water below the 100 mark while the offshore Chinese yuan was lower by 0.2%.

The local currency’s 14-day correlation with the offshore Chinese yuan has risen to a near three-month peak as optimism about a softening of U.S. trade policies helped Asian currencies gain.

Elevated demand to buy dollars at the daily reference rate published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also weighed on the rupee on Tuesday, traders said.

While a sharp rally in the local currency had pulled down the Chinese yuan-Indian rupee cross rate (CNY/INR) to a near 9-month low last week, it has since recovered with analysts pointing out that the RBI may remain wary of too much INR richness against the Chinese currency.

Indian rupee to slip at open on Chinese yuan-led Asia FX weakness

“We see near-term downside risk to USD/INR, but the RBI will be careful to not let the INR outperform significantly, especially against the CNY,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

The RBI had likely intervened via state-run banks last week to put a lid on gains in the INR, traders said.

In the near-term, focus will remain on developments on the U.S. trade deals with different countries while investors will also keep an eye on the Federal Reserve’s policy decision due in U.S. market hours on Wednesday.

While the central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged, remarks from Chair Jerome Powell - and other policymakers later in the week - will be in focus for cues on the future bath of policy rates.

