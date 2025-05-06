AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
Markets

India’s April diesel exports likely hit lowest level in over a decade, sources say

Reuters Published May 6, 2025

SINGAPORE: India’s diesel exports likely hit their lowest level in over a decade in April as major exporter Reliance cut refining output for maintenance at a time when domestic demand was robust, trade sources and analysts said.

India, one of Asia’s top-three diesel exporters, exported around 1.15 million metric tons (9.69 million barrels) of the industrial and transportation fuel in April, an average of data from LSEG, Kpler, Vortexa and two trade sources showed.

This would be the lowest since February 2012 and a significant drop from a nearly 1-1/2 year high of 2.83 million tons registered in March, according to official data.

Official export figures for April are due in the last week of May.

“The unexpectedly low outflows from India for April resulted in limited supplies heading for Asia and Europe,” LSEG Oil Research senior analyst Charles Ong wrote in a note.

China’s diesel, jet fuel exports recover

The drop in India’s exports has partly supported Asia’s spot 10-ppm gasoil premiums for most of April to its highest level in more than three months, with values jumping from 16 cents to 90 cents per barrel.

Reliance Industries, operator of the world’s largest refining complex at Jamnagar in western India, shut some of its refining units for maintenance in April.

The company’s diesel exports slumped to 800,000 tons in April, according to two of the sources and LSEG.

Reliance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals, which typically exports more than three 65,000-70,000-ton cargoes per month, sold only one cargo in April, Reuters data showed. The rest were likely sold domestically, one of refinery sources said.

Indian refiners were further encouraged by higher jet fuel margins to produce more aviation fuel than diesel, he added.

Front-month regrade values, the discount between jet fuel and 10ppm sulfur gasoil, narrowed in April to around 80 cents a barrel from more than $1 a barrel in March.

For May, exports are expected to rebound to nearly 2 million tons, two of the sources said, as Reliance resumes production.

However, MRPL will start maintenance at one of its crude units which will cap diesel exports, one of them said.

