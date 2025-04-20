China’s diesel, jet fuel exports recover

BEIJING: China’s fuel exports rebounded in March as jet fuel shipments and diesel exports rose to multi-month highs, though weak profit margins kept exports below levels of a year earlier, customs data showed on Friday.

Aviation fuel exports were down 11.9% year on year at 1.75 million metric tons (13.79 million barrels) and diesel exports were down 47.2%, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

China’s gasoline exports, at 930,000 tons, were down 19.1% from a year earlier but represented a recovery from February’s 12-year low of 200,000 tons.

First-quarter diesel, gasoline and aviation fuel exports fell 44.8%, 40% and 8% respectively.

Total exports of refined oil products, which included diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel and marine fuel, were down 12.9% at 5.24 million tons.

The data also showed that imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell 24.5% year on year to 4.97 million tons in March.