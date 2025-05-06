AIRLINK 153.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.79%)
BOP 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
CPHL 81.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.88%)
FCCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.37%)
FFL 14.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 133.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.29%)
KOSM 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.9%)
MLCF 70.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.96%)
OGDC 202.93 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.35%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 43.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.8%)
PIAHCLA 16.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
POWER 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.42%)
PPL 151.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.24%)
PRL 29.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
PTC 20.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.21%)
SEARL 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.35%)
SSGC 36.08 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-9.87%)
SYM 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.02%)
TELE 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TPLP 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TRG 64.08 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 9.64 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.68%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.49%)
BR100 12,110 Decreased By -38.6 (-0.32%)
BR30 35,339 Decreased By -55.1 (-0.16%)
KSE100 113,569 Decreased By -533.7 (-0.47%)
KSE30 34,681 Decreased By -127.9 (-0.37%)
Musk’s xAI joins TWG Global, Palantir for AI push in financial sector

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 06:34pm

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company xAI has partnered with Palantir Technologies and investment firm TWG Global, the companies said on Tuesday, as they look to tap growing AI demand in the financial services industry.

The data analytics firm and TWG, led by Guggenheim Partners founder Mark Walter and entertainment financier Thomas Tull, had in March announced a joint venture aimed at AI deployment in financial services and insurance sectors.

TWG will lead the implementation efforts by working with company executives to design and deploy AI-powered solutions, the companies said.

The collaboration will integrate xAI’s models, which include its Grok family of large language models and its Colossus supercomputer, into business operations. The companies expect “many more partners” after the inclusion of xAI.

Morgan Stanley to sell remaining $1.23 billion of X debt, source says

Enterprise clients are investing in AI technologies to enhance services and introduce new features in their products, resulting in new partnerships for capturing market share.

In March, Nvidia and xAI joined a consortium backed by Microsoft, investment fund MGX and BlackRock to expand AI infrastructure in the U.S.

