PM Shehbaz, military brass visit ISI HQ for security briefing amid India tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by top civilian and military leaders, visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters on Tuesday for a comprehensive security briefing amid tensions with India, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Shehbaz commended the agency’s professionalism and strategic acumen, lauding its critical role in safeguarding national interests and enabling informed security decision-making under complex conditions.

India advances Kashmir hydro projects after suspending pact with Pakistan, document shows

The premier was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, and the Services Chiefs, including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India’s increasingly aggressive and provocative posture.

“The leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies,” the statement added.

During the visit, the premier and accompanying dignitaries underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The premier said that entire nation is behind our brave Armed Forces.

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

“Pakistan Army is one of the most professional and disciplined force in the world,” PM Shehbaz said.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan’s unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats—conventional or otherwise and reiterated that with Nation’s full support, the Armed Forces, supported by all other elements of national power and state institutions, remain fully prepared to uphold Pakistan’s security, prestige and honour under all circumstances.