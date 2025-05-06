AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.06%)
World

Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament

Published 06 May, 2025 01:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: German conservative leader Friedrich Merz failed to garner the parliamentary majority needed to become chancellor on Tuesday in a first round of voting in an unexpected setback for his new coalition with the centre-left Social Democrats.

Merz, 69, who led his CDU/CSU conservatives to win a federal election in February and since secured a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), won just 310 votes in the lower house of parliament, Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner said. He needed 316 to secure a majority.

Kloeckner said she was interrupting the parliamentary session so that the parliamentary groups could consult on how to proceed.

German coalition deal signed on eve of Merz govt launch

The lower house of parliament, or Bundestag, now has 14 days to elect Merz or another candidate chancellor with an outright majority - and could attempt another vote already on Tuesday.

Merz’s conservatives won national elections in February with 28.5% of the vote but need at least one partner to form a majority government.

On Monday they signed a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats, who won just 16.4%, their worst result in German post-war history.

Social Democrats Friedrich Merz German conservative leader

