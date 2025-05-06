AIRLINK 152.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-2.06%)
Former Socceroo Milligan to coach Newcastle Jets

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 01:17pm
MELBOURNE: The Newcastle Jets have named former Australia defender Mark Milligan as head coach of the A-League strugglers, replacing the sacked Rob Stanton in a widely telegraphed appointment.

Milligan, who made 80 appearances for the Socceroos including four World Cups, will be tasked with turning the Jets around in the 2025-26 season after they missed the playoffs for a seventh successive season.

“It is exciting times under the new ownership of the Newcastle Jets,” Milligan, who played for a season at the Jets in 2008-09, said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It was clear very early on that their strategy is consistent with my vision for the Jets, which will be built on player development and ultimately achieve team success.

“Having played for the club and spent time in Newcastle, I am acutely aware of the fan’s desire to see a certain brand of football based on a high-energy attacking style of play.”

Milligan, 39, was appointed assistant coach of Malaysia under compatriot Peter Cklamovski two months ago, having held similar roles at A-League sides Adelaide United and Macarthur FC, where he finished his professional playing career in 2021.

River Plate secure second spot in Group B with 4-1 win over Velez

The Jets, who finished ninth in the 13-team A-League this season, won their sole championship in 2008 but have not made the playoffs since a run to the 2018 Grand Final under former boss Ernie Merrick.

The club has been blighted by ownership problems and financial crises for more than a decade but are hopeful of better times ahead since being bought by the Maverick Sports Group last year.

“Having spent time here as a player, Mark knows what it means to connect to the community and the importance of establishing an identity for the Newcastle Jets,” said chairman Maurice Bisetto.

“We are confident Mark will be able to instil a strong culture across all facets of the club, including building a winning team that the region can be proud of.”

