The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell 2.61% in April from a month earlier, or by 67,420, leaving a total of 2.51 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Spain added 69,160 net formal jobs in April to an all-time high of 21.55 million jobs of the series when adjusting to seasonality and calendar effect, a separate report from the Social Security Ministry showed.