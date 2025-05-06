AIRLINK 155.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.63%)
OGDC 207.80 Increased By ▲ 7.58 (3.79%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
PPL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (4.12%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,770 Increased By 668.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 286.3 (0.82%)
Hugo Boss reports first-quarter revenue above estimates

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 12:35pm
Photo: Reuters

German fashion group Hugo Boss reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday and confirmed its full-year forecast.

The company posted first-quarter revenue of 999 million euros ($1.13 billion), slightly below the 1.01 billion euros a year earlier, but above analysts’ forecast of 974 million euros in a company-provided poll.

The premium fashion retailer said subdued global consumer sentiment continues to weigh on the sector due to uncertainty over US tariffs.

“Following a strong finish to 2024, our performance in the first quarter was affected by the rising macroeconomic uncertainty, which impacted global consumer sentiment and our industry.

Against this backdrop, we continued to place strong emphasis on what we have in our control,“ CEO Daniel Grieder said.

Hugo Boss expects 2025 group sales to remain broadly in line with the prior year, ranging between 4.2 billion and 4.4 billion euros.

Luxury groups have struggled with tighter consumer spending due to slowing demand for fashion and accessories, particularly in the US and China.

