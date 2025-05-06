AIRLINK 155.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.65%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.34%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.63%)
OGDC 207.80 Increased By ▲ 7.58 (3.79%)
PACE 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.78%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.14%)
PIBTL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.44%)
POWER 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.01%)
PPL 154.60 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (4.12%)
PRL 29.97 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.42%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-5.22%)
SYM 14.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
TRG 64.20 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,770 Increased By 668.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 35,095 Increased By 286.3 (0.82%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago soybeans dip as traders track Sino-US trade talks

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 11:22am

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures fell on Tuesday as traders weighed US-China trade developments, and concerns that President Donald Trump’s proposed EPA funding cuts could reduce biofuel demand.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slipped 0.29% to $10.43 a bushel, as of 0207 GMT.

Markets are watching for signs of a thaw in US-China trade tensions, with China’s commerce ministry saying on Friday that it is “evaluating” a US offer to hold talks on tariffs imposed during the Trump administration.

Trump’s proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding cuts have unsettled traders, who worry it could reduce demand for biofuels made from soy and other oils, weighing on soybean prices.

Traders are also positioning ahead of next Monday’s United States Department of Agriculture supply and demand report.

“Most expectations are for ‘more of the same’ in the sense that there will be about the same amount of wheat around, slightly more corn and slightly less beans - this has led to some initial pressure on the market” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

Houe added that signs are emerging that US grain is becoming affordable enough to spark demand, and he anticipates the markets will stabilize at current levels.

Soybeans fall as traders await US-China trade talks

The USDA’s weekly crop progress report showed soybean planting was 30%, above the five-year average of 23%, but just shy of the 31% forecast.

About 51% of US winter wheat rated good-to-excellent, the highest for this time of the year since 2020. US corn planting reached 40%, ahead of the five-year average of 39% but slightly below expectations of 41%.

Wheat fell for a second consecutive session, dropping 0.24% to $5.30 a bushel, while corn rose 0.22% to $4.55 a bushel, after three days of losses.

“Corn was supported by some profit taking from the fall in prices the day before and by wheat/corn spreading,” Houe said. In Brazil, crop consultancy Celeres raised its 2024/25 total corn production forecast to 135.4 million metric tons, up from 134.6 million tons.

Commodity funds were net sellers of Chicago Board of Trade corn, soybean, wheat, soyoil and soymeal futures contracts on Monday, traders said.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans dip as traders track Sino-US trade talks

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

India-Pakistan Question: UNSC calls for dialogue to avoid military confrontation

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Aurangzeb departs for London to promote investment and engage with UK officials

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

BankIslami acquires 32-storey tower in Karachi

Oil climbs $1 as price drop triggers buying; oversupply worries weigh

Read more stories