AIRLINK 155.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.3%)
CNERGY 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
CPHL 83.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-0.88%)
FCCL 44.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 36.67 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.99%)
HUBC 135.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.12%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (6.49%)
KOSM 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (8.28%)
MLCF 71.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.7%)
OGDC 207.00 Increased By ▲ 6.78 (3.39%)
PACE 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.18%)
PAEL 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.77%)
PIAHCLA 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.67%)
POWER 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.21%)
PPL 154.50 Increased By ▲ 6.02 (4.05%)
PRL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.52%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.23%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-5.7%)
SYM 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
TRG 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (9.92%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.23%)
BR100 12,266 Increased By 116.9 (0.96%)
BR30 35,908 Increased By 513.7 (1.45%)
KSE100 114,708 Increased By 605.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 35,073 Increased By 264.3 (0.76%)
May 06, 2025
Ukraine says its forces still fighting in Russia’s Kursk region

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 11:08am

KYIV: Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday that its forces had been engaged in combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region over the past 24 hours, despite Moscow saying it had defeated a Ukrainian incursion into the region.

Ukraine pounds Kursk with drones, killing one and injuring nine, Russia says

In a daily update posted on the Telegram social media platform, the military said its forces in the Kursk sector had fought off Russian attacks, and come under fire from Russian artillery and air-dropped bombs.

