Ukraine says its forces still fighting in Russia’s Kursk region

KYIV: Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday that its forces had been engaged in combat operations in Russia’s Kursk region over the past 24 hours, despite Moscow saying it had defeated a Ukrainian incursion into the region.

Ukraine pounds Kursk with drones, killing one and injuring nine, Russia says

In a daily update posted on the Telegram social media platform, the military said its forces in the Kursk sector had fought off Russian attacks, and come under fire from Russian artillery and air-dropped bombs.