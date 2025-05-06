Explosions heard in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, witness says

Multiple explosions and fires were seen and heard in Sudan’s capital Port Sudan early on Tuesday, a witness said, including in the vicinity of the maritime port, as a civil war rocks the previously quiet city for the third day.

The attacks represent a sharp escalation in fighting, as the Red Sea coastal city had become a humanitarian, transit and diplomatic hub and seat of army-aligned government, had remained untouched by ground or air attacks until this week.

Sudan’s RSF conducts first drone attack on Port Sudan, army spokesperson says

On Sunday, an army base near the airport, Sudan’s only functioning international airport, had been struck by drones followed by the targeting on Monday of fuel depots in the city.

In both cases military sources blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, with whom the army has been locked in a devastating two-year war.

The attacks came after a military source said the army had destroyed an aircraft and weapons depots in the RSF-controlled Nyala airport.