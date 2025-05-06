AIRLINK 157.00 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.56%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.13%)
CPHL 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.15%)
FCCL 45.01 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.81%)
FFL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
FLYNG 35.59 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (6.75%)
HUBC 135.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
HUMNL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.62%)
KEL 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.05%)
KOSM 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (6.11%)
MLCF 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.12%)
OGDC 201.50 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (0.64%)
PACE 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
PAEL 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.98%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.96%)
PIBTL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.03%)
POWER 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.74%)
PPL 149.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.52%)
PRL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
PTC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
SEARL 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.46%)
SSGC 39.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.42%)
SYM 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.54%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TPLP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.03%)
TRG 63.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.42%)
WAVESAPP 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.05%)
BR100 12,251 Increased By 102.4 (0.84%)
BR30 35,609 Increased By 215.2 (0.61%)
KSE100 114,819 Increased By 717 (0.63%)
KSE30 35,078 Increased By 269.6 (0.77%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar restrained by surge in Asian counterparts

Reuters Published 06 May, 2025 07:36am

SINGAPORE: The dollar struggled to make headway on Tuesday as an unprecedented two-day surge in its Taiwanese counterpart spilled over to other regional peers and highlighted the fragility of the U.S. currency.

Hong Kong’s de-facto central bank said earlier in the day it bought $7.8 billion (HK$60.5 billion) to stop the local currency from strengthening and breaking its peg to the U.S. dollar.

Investors were also awaiting actual progress in trade negotiations with the United States and evidence of a thaw in Sino-U.S. relations, as opposed to just hints from officials.

The Taiwan dollar on Monday surged to a three-year high of 29.59 per dollar, having leapt 8% in two days, in a move which coincided with the end of U.S.-Taiwan trade talks in Washington. It was last steady at 30.02 per dollar.

“While the move has been driven by hedging activity from lifers, the factor many talk about is whether these countries with historically ‘weak’ and heavily managed currencies are now appealing to Trump through the currency channels and are now allowing for an appreciation of the currency as part of the trade negotiations,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

Such a deal has been repeatedly denied by Taiwan’s central bank, but the market is not entirely convinced and sees the Taiwan dollar’s jump having its tacit approval, as well as likely to be welcomed by the United States.

Currencies like the Australian dollar and the yen also benefited from the fallout, with the Aussie last hovering near Monday’s five-month high at $0.6449.

The yen was slightly weaker at 143.99 per dollar, but that followed a 0.9% surge overnight.

China’s onshore yuan strengthened to its highest level since March 20 at 7.23 per dollar, following the reopen of trade after an extended break.

The moves further reinforced the narrative of investors falling out of favour with the U.S. dollar, triggered by President Donald Trump’s chaotic global tariff policy.

“U.S. Treasury yields are basically back to where they were prior to ‘Liberation Day’, but the U.S. dollar is still sharply weaker,” said Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“I think that just indicates that markets are still unsure of the U.S. dollar’s safe-haven status… investors are wary of putting their money into the U.S. dollar.”

Dollar weakens against major currencies

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.2% at 100.04. The dollar index had clocked a monthly decline of 4.3% last month, the largest in over two years.

The Federal Reserve announces its policy decision on Wednesday and is expected to keep rates on hold, but the meeting may be the last where the outcome is so cut and dry.

Elsewhere, the euro fell 0.25% to $1.1287, while sterling eased 0.24% to $1.3265. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.3% at $0.5949.

The Bank of England also meets this week and is expected to lower interest rates by a quarter point on Thursday as Trump’s tariffs darken the global growth outlook, while central banks in Norway and Sweden are expected to keep rates steady.

Yuan Bank of England Yen US dollar Australian and New Zealand dollars US dollar index

Comments

200 characters

Dollar restrained by surge in Asian counterparts

PSX opens in green as investors cheer policy rate cut

PM Shehbaz orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

PM tells Iranian FM: India’s weaponisation of IWT unacceptable

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan Navy detects Indian P-81 aircraft

Oil steadies after falling to four-year lows in previous session

UK issues travel advisory for Pakistan, India

Pakistan refineries say catering to fuel needs of armed forces

HEC tells Senate body: USAID has stopped scholarships for Pakistani students

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Read more stories