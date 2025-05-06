AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-06

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The IRSA Advisory Committee (IAC) on Monday declared a 21% water shortage for the early Kharif season, warning that the deficit could reach up to 70% in late Kharif amid concerns on sudden reduction in water flow from India in the Chenab River at Marala (Sialkot). According to an official statement, the IAC convened to approve the anticipated water availability criteria for the remainder of the Kharif season (May–September 2025), under the chairmanship of IRSA Chairman Sahibzada Muhammad Shabir.

The committee reviewed the water situation for the remaining months of early Kharif (May–June 10) and late Kharif (June 11–September). Members expressed unanimous concern over the abrupt drop in Chenab River inflows at Marala, attributing the shortfall to reduced upstream supply by India. The IAC confirmed an initial 21% water shortage for early Kharif, contingent upon a return to normal river flows. However, IRSA noted that if the reductions continue, the shortage figures will be reassessed. For late Kharif, a 7% shortage is projected.

Sindh: Zardari stresses water conservation

“In light of the crisis caused by Indian short supplies in the Chenab River, it was decided that a pragmatic conjunctive use of reservoirs would be implemented to ensure indented water supplies to the provinces. The participants demonstrated a spirit of unity and national resolve, setting aside internal reservations to confront the challenge,” the statement said.

The meeting was attended by IRSA members, the Chief Engineering Advisor of the Ministry of Water Resources, provincial irrigation secretaries from Punjab and Sindh, senior officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Wapda general managers, representatives from the Tarbela and Mangla Dams, officials from provincial agriculture departments, and senior technical personnel from IRSA. Meanwhile, media reports indicate that India has begun construction of additional infrastructure at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Project to divert water bound for Pakistan, allegedly in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), which was brokered by the World Bank. Similar developments are reportedly being prepared at the Kishanganga project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IAC IRSA Advisory Committee Water deficit

Comments

200 characters

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories