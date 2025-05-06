AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
Pakistan conducts second missile test

Nuzhat Nazar Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, on Monday, successfully conducted a training launch of the FATAH Series surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres, as part of the ongoing Exercise INDUS, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The launch was aimed at validating key technical parameters, including the missile’s advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy, while also ensuring the operational readiness of Pakistan Army troops.

The event was witnessed by senior officers of the Pakistan Army, along with scientists and engineers from Pakistan’s strategic organisations who contributed to the development and execution of the missile system.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir extended their heartfelt congratulations to all participating troops, scientists, and engineers. They expressed complete confidence in the Pakistan Army’s operational preparedness and technical capabilities, reaffirming the nation’s resolve to defend its territorial integrity against any aggression.

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of 120km Fatah missile

The successful training launch is a testament to Pakistan’s continued commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture and advancing its indigenous strategic capabilities.

The missile test comes at a time of heightened regional tensions following a deadly attack on April 22 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in which, 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam. India swiftly accused Pakistan of involvement—a claim Islamabad has categorically rejected as baseless.

In the aftermath, both countries have engaged in a war of words and diplomatic reprisals. Pakistan maintains that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may be preparing for military action, raising concerns of a potential escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

