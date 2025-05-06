COAS spells out ‘most serious threat’ to security, uplift of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said that foreign-sponsored terrorism poses the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development, warning that nefarious designs of hostile elements aiming to incite violence and destabilise the province will not be allowed to succeed.

He made these remarks during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, said an official press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Apart from a routine reiteration of commitment to regional peace, the official statement conspicuously avoided any mention of neighbouring India – which was expected given the rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident. The national workshop brought together a diverse group of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, youth, media, and academia, with maximum participation from Balochistan.

Highlighting the government’s consistent focus on socioeconomic development in the province, General Munir pointed out that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives serve to counter disinformation campaigns. He noted that many development projects are already delivering tangible benefits to the people of Balochistan.

Appreciating the role of civil society in fostering awareness, especially among the youth, the COAS emphasised their responsibility in driving progress and prosperity in the region. Reaffirming Pakistan’s national resolve, he said terrorism does not recognise any religion, sect, or ethnicity and must be tackled with unwavering unity. “Terrorist groups exploiting the Baloch identity to push their insidious agendas are a blemish on the honour and patriotism of the Baloch people,” he stated.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace but made it clear that any violation of the country’s sovereignty would be met with full force to safeguard national prestige and public wellbeing.

He further assured that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, with full support of the nation, will continue their relentless fight against terrorism.

The workshop concluded with a candid and engaging Q&A session between participants and senior military leadership.

