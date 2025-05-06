AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
May 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

COAS spells out ‘most serious threat’ to security, uplift of Balochistan

Nuzhat Nazar Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Monday said that foreign-sponsored terrorism poses the gravest threat to Balochistan’s security and development, warning that nefarious designs of hostile elements aiming to incite violence and destabilise the province will not be allowed to succeed.

He made these remarks during his interaction with participants of the 15th National Workshop Balochistan held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday, said an official press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Apart from a routine reiteration of commitment to regional peace, the official statement conspicuously avoided any mention of neighbouring India – which was expected given the rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident. The national workshop brought together a diverse group of parliamentarians, bureaucrats, civil society members, youth, media, and academia, with maximum participation from Balochistan.

Highlighting the government’s consistent focus on socioeconomic development in the province, General Munir pointed out that the scale and scope of ongoing and planned initiatives serve to counter disinformation campaigns. He noted that many development projects are already delivering tangible benefits to the people of Balochistan.

Appreciating the role of civil society in fostering awareness, especially among the youth, the COAS emphasised their responsibility in driving progress and prosperity in the region. Reaffirming Pakistan’s national resolve, he said terrorism does not recognise any religion, sect, or ethnicity and must be tackled with unwavering unity. “Terrorist groups exploiting the Baloch identity to push their insidious agendas are a blemish on the honour and patriotism of the Baloch people,” he stated.

The COAS reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace but made it clear that any violation of the country’s sovereignty would be met with full force to safeguard national prestige and public wellbeing.

He further assured that Pakistan’s Armed Forces and law enforcement agencies, with full support of the nation, will continue their relentless fight against terrorism.

The workshop concluded with a candid and engaging Q&A session between participants and senior military leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Asim Munir COAS Gen Syed Asim Munir uplift

Comments

200 characters

COAS spells out ‘most serious threat’ to security, uplift of Balochistan

Water deficit could soar to 70pc in late Kharif

Pakistan conducts second missile test

Key policy rate slashed by 100bps to 11pc

Balochistan tube-wells solarisation: ECC approves Rs24.5bn transfer

Repayments via power bills: DC fans to replace AC ones thru govt initiative

EFS to be retained in FY26 budget

Pension, tax relief thresholds: FBR working on two major budget proposals

Opportunities explored: Aurangzeb meets high-level USPBC team

PM orders crackdown on tax evasion, under-invoicing

Tensions may hurt growth and stability: Moody’s

Read more stories