AIRLINK 156.12 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.48%)
BOP 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.3%)
CNERGY 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
FCCL 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.79%)
FFL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FLYNG 33.34 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (10%)
HUBC 135.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.48%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.48%)
KOSM 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
MLCF 71.60 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (3.11%)
OGDC 200.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.49%)
PACE 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
PAEL 43.89 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.27%)
PIAHCLA 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
PIBTL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.91%)
POWER 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.04%)
PPL 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.56%)
PRL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.21%)
PTC 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
SEARL 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.68%)
SSGC 40.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.55%)
SYM 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TELE 6.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TPLP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
TRG 63.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.66%)
WAVESAPP 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.5%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.51%)
YOUW 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 12,149 Decreased By -11.3 (-0.09%)
BR30 35,394 Increased By 37.7 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,102 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 34,809 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.31%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-06

Zardari, Iranian FM discuss situation

Naveed Butt Published 06 May, 2025 03:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest, regional security situation, particularly, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

Welcoming the Iranian foreign minister, the president emphasised that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic and brotherly relations.

He stressed the importance of both countries working together to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister said that he was undertaking the visit on the instructions of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

He expressed understanding of Pakistan’s position on the current situation and called for restraint by both sides to de-escalate the tensions. The foreign minister stated that Iran attached importance to its relations with Pakistan and was desirous of further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He also highlighted the need to further expand the bilateral trade between the two countries to its fullest potential. He also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and assured of working in coordination with Pakistan on all regional matters.

The president thanked the Iranian foreign minister for undertaking the visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, while expressing concern over India’s aggressive posture, which he said was endangering regional peace and stability. The president also underscored the need to boost bilateral trade with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank. The foreign minister also conveyed the best wishes of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for President Asif Ali Zardari.

