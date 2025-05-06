Zardari, Iranian FM discuss situation

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Minister of Iran, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday and discussed matters of bilateral and mutual interest, regional security situation, particularly, the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam incident.

Welcoming the Iranian foreign minister, the president emphasised that Pakistan and Iran enjoyed historic and brotherly relations.

He stressed the importance of both countries working together to promote peace and prosperity in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister said that he was undertaking the visit on the instructions of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, and the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.

He expressed understanding of Pakistan’s position on the current situation and called for restraint by both sides to de-escalate the tensions. The foreign minister stated that Iran attached importance to its relations with Pakistan and was desirous of further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries. He also highlighted the need to further expand the bilateral trade between the two countries to its fullest potential. He also discussed the situation in Afghanistan and assured of working in coordination with Pakistan on all regional matters.

The president thanked the Iranian foreign minister for undertaking the visit to Pakistan at a critical juncture. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, while expressing concern over India’s aggressive posture, which he said was endangering regional peace and stability. The president also underscored the need to boost bilateral trade with Iran for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The two sides also discussed the situation in Gaza and strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities and human rights violations by Israeli forces in Gaza and the West Bank. The foreign minister also conveyed the best wishes of the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for President Asif Ali Zardari.

